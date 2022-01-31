Cold-Weather Operations Course class 22-03 students build Arctic tents on Fort McCoy's South Post

Students who are participating in the Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) class 22-03 practice building an Artic 10-percent tent Jan. 31, 2022, during course training at Fort McCoy, Wis. CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training and skiing as well as how to use ahkio sleds and other gear, too. Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

