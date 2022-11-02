NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, Wash. (Feb. 11, 2022) – U.S. Navy Sailors listen to a speech by Capt. Erik Thompson, executive officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), during an African American History Month event aboard the barge assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Feb. 11, 2022. Theodore Roosevelt is undergoing a docking planned incremental availability at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility where the ship will receive scheduled maintenance and upgrades. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Terence Deleon Guerrero)

