    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Terence Frank Deleon Guerrero 

    NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, Wash. (Feb. 11, 2022) – A cake created by U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), is displayed in the mess decks during an African American History Month event aboard the barge assigned to the ship, Feb. 11, 2022. Theodore Roosevelt is undergoing a docking planned incremental availability at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility where the ship will receive scheduled maintenance and upgrades. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Terence Deleon Guerrero)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 17:55
    Photo ID: 7049314
    VIRIN: 220211-N-ZX120-1052
    Resolution: 2966x3707
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Terence Frank Deleon Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier

