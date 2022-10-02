Makin Island Supply

220210-N-VS068-1016
PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 10, 2022) – Logistics Specialist Seaman Lakeyia Dejarnette checks uniform inventory aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Feb. 10. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kendra Helmbrecht)
