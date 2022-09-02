Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Makin Island MWR [Image 1 of 9]

    Makin Island MWR

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nadia Lund 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    220209-N-IV962-1008
    PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 9, 2022) – Lt. Joseph Kessopha competes in a Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) deadlift event in the gym aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Feb. 9. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nadia Lund)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 13:06
    Photo ID: 7048587
    VIRIN: 220209-N-IV962-1008
    Resolution: 5152x3680
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island MWR [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Nadia Lund, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Makin Island MWR
    Makin Island MWR
    Makin Island MWR
    Makin Island Engineering
    Makin Island MWR
    Makin Island Engineering
    Makin Island Engineering
    Makin Island Engineering
    Makin Island Supply

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sailor
    LHD 8
    MKI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT