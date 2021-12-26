When the Army plays Cupid, unexpected adventure awaits

This is the most recent photo of the author and her Soldier valentine, taken at Disneyworld, Florida in December 2021. Since getting married, they have experienced five permanent change of station moves, two deployments, senior service college, two commands, 10 job changes for the author and welcomed two children – all thanks to their Camo Cupid, the U.S. Army.

