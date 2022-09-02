Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    56th HMU/RQS reunites with family, friends after deployment

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A family member awaits the return of a deployed U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 56th Rescue Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 9, 2022. Airmen and civilians from multiple squadrons in the 31st Fighter Wing supported the 56th RQS and 56th Helicopter Maintenance Unit throughout their deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
