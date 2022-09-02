A family member awaits the return of a deployed U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 56th Rescue Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 9, 2022. Airmen and civilians from multiple squadrons in the 31st Fighter Wing supported the 56th RQS and 56th Helicopter Maintenance Unit throughout their deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2022 Date Posted: 02.11.2022 09:37 Photo ID: 7048228 VIRIN: 220209-F-PB738-1070 Resolution: 2814x1876 Size: 2.1 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 56th HMU/RQS reunites with family, friends after deployment, by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.