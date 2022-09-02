Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Black History Month [Image 6 of 6]

    Black History Month

    ANSBACH/KATTERBACH, BY, GERMANY

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Georgios Moumoulidis 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, 5th battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment and civilians living in the community observed Black History Month at a Hanger on Katterbach, Airfield Ansbach, Germany, Feb. 09, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Georgios Moumoulidis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 07:14
    Photo ID: 7048017
    VIRIN: 220209-A-WP262-0005
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 9.87 MB
    Location: ANSBACH/KATTERBACH, BY, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Black History Month [Image 6 of 6], by Georgios Moumoulidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Black History Month
    Black History Month
    Black History Month
    Black History Month
    Black History Month
    Black History Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Black History Month
    USAG Ansbach
    7th ATC
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT