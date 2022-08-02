Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd FW recognizes Black History Month

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Melody Howley 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Parker, 52nd Fighter Wing command chief executive, said he supports Black History Month by reflecting on the past and being hopeful for the future. Throughout February, Spangdahlem AB highlighted its African American service members in support of Black History Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Melody W. Howley)

    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd FW recognizes Black History Month, by SSgt Melody Howley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    52 FW
    USAF
    Saber Nation
    BlackHistoryMonth

