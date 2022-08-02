U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Parker, 52nd Fighter Wing command chief executive, said he supports Black History Month by reflecting on the past and being hopeful for the future. Throughout February, Spangdahlem AB highlighted its African American service members in support of Black History Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Melody W. Howley)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2022 04:17
|Photo ID:
|7047876
|VIRIN:
|220208-F-VG991-1003
|Resolution:
|5757x3830
|Size:
|7.75 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 52nd FW recognizes Black History Month, by SSgt Melody Howley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT