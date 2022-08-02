52nd FW recognizes Black History Month

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Parker, 52nd Fighter Wing command chief executive, said he supports Black History Month by reflecting on the past and being hopeful for the future. Throughout February, Spangdahlem AB highlighted its African American service members in support of Black History Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Melody W. Howley)

Date Taken: 02.08.2022 Date Posted: 02.11.2022 Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE