Three Reserve Commands Combine Forces To Train For America's Worst Day

A Soldier from the 491st Medical Command Area Support, Santa Fe, N.M., provides medical care to a mannequin to practice the steps of administering first aid treatment to a patient at the simulated exercise at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Jan. 28, 2022. The exercise is an opportunity to test and evaluate the units potentiality to complete a mission where a simulated nuclear event occurred in a major U.S. city. The mission included three main objectives handling casualties: reconnaissance, decontamination and medical treatment.

Date Taken: 01.28.2022
Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US