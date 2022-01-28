A Soldier from the 491st Medical Command Area Support, Santa Fe, N.M., provides medical care to a mannequin to practice the steps of administering first aid treatment to a patient at the simulated exercise at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Jan. 28, 2022. The exercise is an opportunity to test and evaluate the units potentiality to complete a mission where a simulated nuclear event occurred in a major U.S. city. The mission included three main objectives handling casualties: reconnaissance, decontamination and medical treatment.
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2022 19:11
|Photo ID:
|7047537
|VIRIN:
|220128-A-CL806-092
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.22 MB
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Three Reserve Commands Combine Forces To Train For America's Worst Day [Image 11 of 11], by SFC Chantell Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
