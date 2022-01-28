Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Three Reserve Commands Combine Forces To Train For America's Worst Day [Image 9 of 11]

    Three Reserve Commands Combine Forces To Train For America's Worst Day

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Chantell Black 

    76th Operational Response Command

    A role player acting as a patient walks through the non-ambulatory decon tent with an identification form at the simulated exercise at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Jan. 28, 2022. The exercise is an opportunity to test and evaluate the units potentiality to complete a mission where a simulated nuclear event occurred in a major U.S. city. The mission included three main objectives handling casualties: reconnaissance, decontamination and medical treatment.

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 19:11
    This work, Three Reserve Commands Combine Forces To Train For America's Worst Day [Image 11 of 11], by SFC Chantell Black, identified by DVIDS

    us army reserve
    task force 76
    cbrn
    tf ops
    76orc

