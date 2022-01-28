Three Reserve Commands Combine Forces To Train For America's Worst Day

A role player acting as a victim with cuts and burns walks to the decon tent to go through the decontamination process at the simulated exercise at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Jan. 28, 2022. The exercise is an opportunity to test and evaluate the units potentiality to complete a mission where a simulated nuclear event occurred in a major U.S. city. The mission included three main objectives handling casualties: reconnaissance, decontamination and medical treatment.

