Kadena’s kids roll up sleeves to beat COVID

A parent comforts his child while she receives a pediatric dose of the COVID-19 vaccine administered by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. David Hoang, 18th Healthcare Operations Squadron NCO in charge of pediatrics, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 28, 2022. The CDC recommends everyone 5 years and older receive the COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves and others from the virus, as widespread vaccination is a vital part of preventing the spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

