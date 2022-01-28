Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kadena's kids roll up sleeves to beat COVID

    Kadena’s kids roll up sleeves to beat COVID

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.28.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A parent comforts his child while she receives a pediatric dose of the COVID-19 vaccine administered by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. David Hoang, 18th Healthcare Operations Squadron NCO in charge of pediatrics, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 28, 2022. The CDC recommends everyone 5 years and older receive the COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves and others from the virus, as widespread vaccination is a vital part of preventing the spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 18:33
    Photo ID: 7047495
    VIRIN: 220128-F-ZJ963-1060
    Resolution: 6369x4251
    Size: 19.08 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kadena’s kids roll up sleeves to beat COVID [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    immunizations
    vaccines
    COVID-19
    pediatric dose

