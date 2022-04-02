Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cope North 22: 33 RQS pilots increase ACE capabilities through training [Image 11 of 12]

    Cope North 22: 33 RQS pilots increase ACE capabilities through training

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    02.04.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron from Kadena Air Base, Japan, prepares to lift a container during exercise Cope North 22 on Northwest Field, Guam, Feb. 4, 2022. Pilots from the 33rd RQS conducted cargo swing training to increase their unit’s capability to conduct agile combat employment. Agile combat employment presents layers of operational unpredictability to an adversary’s strategic decision making. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 15:41
    Photo ID: 7047258
    VIRIN: 220204-F-DM566-0253
    Resolution: 7820x5167
    Size: 15.2 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cope North 22: 33 RQS pilots increase ACE capabilities through training [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Micaiah Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cope North 22: 33 RQS pilots increase ACE capabilities through training
    Cope North 22: 33 RQS pilots increase ACE capabilities through training
    Cope North 22: 33 RQS pilots increase ACE capabilities through training
    Cope North 22: 33 RQS pilots increase ACE capabilities through training
    Cope North 22: 33 RQS pilots increase ACE capabilities through training
    Cope North 22: 33 RQS pilots increase ACE capabilities through training
    Cope North 22: 33 RQS pilots increase ACE capabilities through training
    Cope North 22: 33 RQS pilots increase ACE capabilities through training
    Cope North 22: 33 RQS pilots increase ACE capabilities through training
    Cope North 22: 33 RQS pilots increase ACE capabilities through training
    Cope North 22: 33 RQS pilots increase ACE capabilities through training
    Cope North 22: 33 RQS pilots increase ACE capabilities through training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    exercise
    CopeNorth
    Cope North 2022
    CN22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT