Cope North 22: 33 RQS pilots increase ACE capabilities through training

A U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron from Kadena Air Base, Japan, prepares to lift a container during exercise Cope North 22 on Northwest Field, Guam, Feb. 4, 2022. Pilots from the 33rd RQS conducted cargo swing training to increase their unit’s capability to conduct agile combat employment. Agile combat employment presents layers of operational unpredictability to an adversary’s strategic decision making. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)

