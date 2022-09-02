Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Milwaukee Departs Ocho Rios, Jamaica [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Milwaukee Departs Ocho Rios, Jamaica

    JAMAICA

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Danielle Baker 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220209-N-HD110-1044
    OCHO RIOS, Jamaica (Feb. 9, 2022) The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5) departs Ocho Rios, Jamaica, after a brief stop for fuel and provisions, Feb. 9, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 14:53
    Photo ID: 7047179
    VIRIN: 220209-N-HD110-1044
    Resolution: 6470x4295
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: JM
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Milwaukee Departs Ocho Rios, Jamaica [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Danielle Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Milwaukee Departs Ocho Rios, Jamaica
    USS Milwaukee Departs Ocho Rios, Jamaica

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Southern Command
    U.S. Second Fleet
    USS Milwaukee
    USNAVSO
    U.S. Fourth Fleet
    JIATF-South

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT