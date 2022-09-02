USS Milwaukee Departs Ocho Rios, Jamaica

220209-N-HD110-1044

OCHO RIOS, Jamaica (Feb. 9, 2022) The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5) departs Ocho Rios, Jamaica, after a brief stop for fuel and provisions, Feb. 9, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)

Location: JM