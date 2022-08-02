220208-N-HD110-1132

OCHO RIOS, Jamaica (Feb. 8, 2022) Electronics Technician 2nd Class Thomas Cyr and Fire Controlman 1st Class Malcolm Hendersoncoles heave line on the flight deck of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5) as the ship arrives in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, for a brief stop for fuel and provisions, Feb. 8, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2022 Date Posted: 02.10.2022 14:49 Photo ID: 7047163 VIRIN: 220208-N-HD110-1132 Resolution: 5422x3615 Size: 1.44 MB Location: JM Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Milwaukee Arrives in Ocho Rios, Jamaica [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Danielle Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.