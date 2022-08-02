USS Milwaukee Arrives in Ocho Rios, Jamaica

220208-N-HD110-1018

OCHO RIOS, Jamaica (Feb. 8, 2022) Sailors stand watch in the pilothouse of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5) during a sea and anchor evolution as the ship arrives in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, for a brief stop for fuel and provisions, Feb. 8, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)

