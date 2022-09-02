Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSTA Great Lakes Super Bowl Dinner [Image 5 of 5]

    NAVSTA Great Lakes Super Bowl Dinner

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Montemarano 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Il. (Feb. 9, 2022) Command Master Chief Anthony Corey, command master chief of Naval Station Great Lakes, serves food to Sailors during a Super Bowl dinner in Galley 535. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joseph E. Montemarano)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSTA Great Lakes Super Bowl Dinner [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Joseph Montemarano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dinner
    Super Bowl
    Naval Station Great Lakes
    Navy
    Great Lakes
    US Navy

