GREAT LAKES, Il. (Feb. 9, 2022) Command Master Chief Anthony Corey, command master chief of Naval Station Great Lakes, serves food to Sailors during a Super Bowl dinner in Galley 535. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joseph E. Montemarano)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2022 14:49
|Photo ID:
|7047158
|VIRIN:
|220209-N-WX604-1019
|Resolution:
|7062x5044
|Size:
|871.88 KB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVSTA Great Lakes Super Bowl Dinner [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Joseph Montemarano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
