Let's give Senior Airman Sarah Boyd from the 81st Training Wing a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week during this week's staff meeting! Boyd has been expertly filling an NCO position since August 2021. She has been leading a five member team, coordinating 294 taskers between various agencies and slashing the processing time from 14 days to seven. Boyd has also revamped the 81st TRW legal assistance program, trimming down the client wait time by 80% and producing the most wills in Second Air Force, saving clients this year over $162,000 in legal fees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

