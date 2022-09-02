Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior of the Week

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Let's give Senior Airman Sarah Boyd from the 81st Training Wing a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week during this week's staff meeting! Boyd has been expertly filling an NCO position since August 2021.  She has been leading a five member team, coordinating 294 taskers between various agencies and slashing the processing time from 14 days to seven. Boyd has also revamped the 81st TRW legal assistance program, trimming down the client wait time by 80% and producing the most wills in Second Air Force, saving clients this year over $162,000 in legal fees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior of the Week, by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    Recognition
    81st Training Wing
    Warrior of the Week
    Air Educatiaon and Training Command

