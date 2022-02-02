U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Paul Frantz presents U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Lowell Kruse, senior commander of Camp Ripley Training Center, with an honorary dive certificate at Camp Ripley, Minnesota, Feb. 2, 2022. The National Guard boost joint-service relations with the Coast Guard by hosting the Cold Water Ice Diving course at Camp Ripley. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Fontenette)

