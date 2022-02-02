U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Paul Frantz, Lt. Nicholas Pavlik, and Chief Warrant Officer Sean Eversole meet with U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Lowell Kruse, senior commander of Camp Ripley Training Center, Feb. 2, 2022, at Camp Ripley, Minnesota. The Coast Guard and the National Guard worked together to coordinate the logistics of the Cold Water Ice Diving course. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Fontenette)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2022 Date Posted: 02.10.2022 13:21 Photo ID: 7046906 VIRIN: 220202-G-XT974-2029 Resolution: 6032x4021 Size: 13.63 MB Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cold Water Ice Diving Course [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Jessica Fontenette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.