U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Paul Frantz, Lt. Nicholas Pavlik, and Chief Warrant Officer Sean Eversole meet with U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Lowell Kruse, senior commander of Camp Ripley Training Center, Feb. 2, 2022, at Camp Ripley, Minnesota. The Coast Guard and the National Guard worked together to coordinate the logistics of the Cold Water Ice Diving course. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Fontenette)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2022 13:21
|Photo ID:
|7046906
|VIRIN:
|220202-G-XT974-2029
|Resolution:
|6032x4021
|Size:
|13.63 MB
|Location:
|CAMP RIPLEY, MN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cold Water Ice Diving Course [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Jessica Fontenette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT