Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cold Water Ice Diving Course [Image 1 of 2]

    Cold Water Ice Diving Course

    CAMP RIPLEY, MN, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Fontenette 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Paul Frantz, Lt. Nicholas Pavlik, and Chief Warrant Officer Sean Eversole meet with U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Lowell Kruse, senior commander of Camp Ripley Training Center, Feb. 2, 2022, at Camp Ripley, Minnesota. The Coast Guard and the National Guard worked together to coordinate the logistics of the Cold Water Ice Diving course. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Fontenette)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 13:21
    Photo ID: 7046906
    VIRIN: 220202-G-XT974-2029
    Resolution: 6032x4021
    Size: 13.63 MB
    Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MN, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cold Water Ice Diving Course [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Jessica Fontenette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cold Water Ice Diving Course
    Cold Water Ice Diving Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Diving
    Camp Ripley
    National Guard
    SMTC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT