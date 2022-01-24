Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    GSSAP to the moon! [Image 2 of 2]

    GSSAP to the moon!

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    Photo by Airman Ryan Prince 

    Peterson Schriever Garrison

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. - Space Delta 9 – Orbital Warfare personnel celebrate at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, after the successful launch of Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program satellites, GSSAP-5 and GSSAP-6, Jan. 21, 2022. GSSAP-5 and GSSAP-6 monitor the geostationary belt which allows the U.S. Space Force to better understand what’s going on in the domain. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Prince)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 13:22
    Photo ID: 7046905
    VIRIN: 220124-F-KF582-1002
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 30.32 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GSSAP to the moon! [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Ryan Prince, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    GSSAP to the moon!
    GSSAP to the moon!

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Schriever Air Force Base

    TAGS

    USSF
    U.S. Space Force
    Space Delta 9
    Schriever SFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT