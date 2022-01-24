GSSAP to the moon!

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. - Space Delta 9 – Orbital Warfare personnel celebrate at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, after the successful launch of Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program satellites, GSSAP-5 and GSSAP-6, Jan. 21, 2022. GSSAP-5 and GSSAP-6 monitor the geostationary belt which allows the U.S. Space Force to better understand what’s going on in the domain. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Prince)

