SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. - Space Delta 9 – Orbital Warfare personnel celebrate at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, after the successful launch of Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program satellites, GSSAP-5 and GSSAP-6, Jan. 21, 2022. GSSAP-5 and GSSAP-6 monitor the geostationary belt which allows the U.S. Space Force to better understand what’s going on in the domain. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Prince)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2022 13:22
|Photo ID:
|7046905
|VIRIN:
|220124-F-KF582-1002
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|30.32 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, GSSAP to the moon! [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Ryan Prince, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
