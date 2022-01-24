SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. - Space Delta 9 – Orbital Warfare personnel gather to watch the live stream launch of Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program satellites, GSSAP-5 and GSSAP-6, Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 21, 2022. DEL 9’s 1st Space Operations Squadron designs and executes tactical mission plans with the GSSAP formation that satisfy the taskings given to them by U.S. Space Command and Joint Task Force – Space Defense. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Prince)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2022 Date Posted: 02.10.2022 13:22 Photo ID: 7046904 VIRIN: 220124-F-KF582-1001 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 18.62 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GSSAP to the moon! [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Ryan Prince, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.