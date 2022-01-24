Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GSSAP to the moon! [Image 1 of 2]

    GSSAP to the moon!

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    Photo by Airman Ryan Prince 

    Peterson Schriever Garrison

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. - Space Delta 9 – Orbital Warfare personnel gather to watch the live stream launch of Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program satellites, GSSAP-5 and GSSAP-6, Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 21, 2022. DEL 9’s 1st Space Operations Squadron designs and executes tactical mission plans with the GSSAP formation that satisfy the taskings given to them by U.S. Space Command and Joint Task Force – Space Defense. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Prince)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
