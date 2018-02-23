220208-N-FS414-2361 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (February 8, 2022) -- Commander, Naval Education and Training Command, Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, shakes hands with Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, Rear Adm. Dennis Velez during a visit with Navy Recruiting Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elijah Newton)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2018
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2022 11:51
|Photo ID:
|7045737
|VIRIN:
|180223-N-FS414-2361
|Resolution:
|4887x3252
|Size:
|886.07 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NETC Visits CNRC [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Elijah Newton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT