NETC Visits CNRC

220208-N-FS414-2447 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (February 8, 2022) -- Commander, Naval Education and Training Command, Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, shakes hands with Interior Communications Electrician 2nd class Brandon Moore, assigned to Navy Recruiting Command (NRC), during a visit with NRC for fleet engagement. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elijah Newton)
