    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NETC Visits CNRC [Image 3 of 8]

    NETC Visits CNRC

    UNITED STATES

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Elijah Newton 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    220208-N-FS414-2458 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (February 8, 2022) -- Commander, Naval Education and Training Command, Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, shakes hands with Fire Controlman 1st Class Jeffrey Ward, assigned to Navy Recruiting Command (NRC), during a visit with NRC for fleet engagement. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elijah Newton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 11:51
    Photo ID: 7045729
    VIRIN: 220209-N-FS414-2458
    Resolution: 4052x2696
    Size: 850.85 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NETC Visits CNRC [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Elijah Newton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Engagement
    Navy
    Training
    Recruiting

