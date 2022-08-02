Graphic of the three senior enlisted leaders of the National Guard, from left, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of the National Guard Bureau Tony Whitehead, Command Sgt. Major of the Army National Guard John Sampa, and Command Chief Master Sgt. of the Air National Guard Maurice Williams. (U.S. Army National Guard photo illustration by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2022 10:03
|Photo ID:
|7044725
|VIRIN:
|220208-Z-VX744-0001
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|2.24 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National Guard's trio of Black senior enlisted leaders reflect on service, by SFC Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
National Guard’s first trio of black senior enlisted leaders reflect on service
LEAVE A COMMENT