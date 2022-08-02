Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th AF commander delivers aircraft dedicated to Berlin Airlift

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Huddleston 

    89th Airlift Wing

    Airmen from the 89th Airlift Wing watch as their newest aircraft, a C-37B Gulfstream 550, tail #1949 performs a flyby before the delivery ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 8, 2022. It's the seventh C-37B to be added to the 99th AS, bringing the squadron’s total inventory of C-37 A & B type aircraft to 11, and the fourth C-37B to receive its tail number from a key year and event in U.S. military aviation history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Huddleston)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 10:00
    Photo ID: 7044708
    VIRIN: 220208-F-GO352-0005
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.79 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th AF commander delivers aircraft dedicated to Berlin Airlift, by SSgt Jason Huddleston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    18th AF commander fly, delivers aircraft dedicated to Berlin Airlift

    delivery
    Berlin Airlift
    Gulfstream
    99th Airlift Squadron
    C37B

