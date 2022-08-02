18th AF commander delivers aircraft dedicated to Berlin Airlift

Airmen from the 89th Airlift Wing watch as their newest aircraft, a C-37B Gulfstream 550, tail #1949 performs a flyby before the delivery ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 8, 2022. It's the seventh C-37B to be added to the 99th AS, bringing the squadron’s total inventory of C-37 A & B type aircraft to 11, and the fourth C-37B to receive its tail number from a key year and event in U.S. military aviation history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Huddleston)

