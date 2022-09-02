DAF Black History Month virtual event

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. listens to remarks from Wanda T. Jones-Heath, right, principal cyber advisor for the Department of the Air Force, during a livestreamed event at the Pentagon celebrating Black History Month, Arlington, Va., Feb. 9, 2022. The event featured Airman and Guardian stories and a tribute to Brig. Gen. Charles McGee, a Tuskegee Airman who died Jan. 16, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
