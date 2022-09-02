Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DAF Black History Month virtual event [Image 3 of 4]

    DAF Black History Month virtual event

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. makes remarks during a livestreamed event at the Pentagon celebrating Black History Month, Arlington, Va., Feb. 9, 2022. The event featured Airman and Guardian stories and a tribute to Brig. Gen. Charles McGee, a Tuskegee Airman who died Jan. 16, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    CSAF
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    LE393
    Eric R. Dietrich

