USS Essex Underway Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 9, 2022) AV-8B Harriera attached to Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 214, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct flight operations with Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Feb. 9, 2022. Essex, flagship of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), along with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partners and serve as a ready response force to ensure maritime security and a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wesley Richardson)

