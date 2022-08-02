USS Essex Underway Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 8, 2022) Cpl. Joshua Anders, a native of Concord, Calif., left, and Cpl. Trevor Carey, a native of Neosho, Mo., both assigned to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), play corn hole on the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) during a Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) event, Feb. 8, 2022. Essex, flagship of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), along with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partners and serve as a ready response force to ensure maritime security and a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett McMinoway)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2022 Date Posted: 02.10.2022 06:25 Photo ID: 7043671 VIRIN: 220208-N-EB193-1054 Resolution: 2835x4253 Size: 1.03 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA