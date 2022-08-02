Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett McMinoway 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 8, 2022) Cpl. Joshua Anders, a native of Concord, Calif., left, and Cpl. Trevor Carey, a native of Neosho, Mo., both assigned to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), play corn hole on the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) during a Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) event, Feb. 8, 2022. Essex, flagship of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), along with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partners and serve as a ready response force to ensure maritime security and a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett McMinoway)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Brett McMinoway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

