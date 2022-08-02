Governor of Guam visits Andersen AFB fuel farm

The Governor of Guam, Lou Leon Guerrero, poses for a photo during a fuel farm visit February 8, 2022, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The visit highlighted the 36th Wing’s Spill Prevention, Control, and Countermeasure Plans that are currently in place in the event of an internal or external fuel spill on base. Additionally, visitors were shown several recently refurbished bulk storage tanks that demonstrate the significant progress made to re-emphasize the 36th Wing’s commitment to safe fuel operations as well as to recapitalize fuel infrastructure for many years to come. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Helena Owens)

