Governor of Guam visits Andersen AFB fuel farm

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col Steven Anderson, commander of the 36th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, delivers a briefing to the Governor of Guam, Lou Leon Guerrero during a fuel farm visit February 8, 2022, at Andersen AFB. The visit highlighted the 36th Wing’s Spill Prevention, Control, and Countermeasure Plans that are currently in place in the event of an internal or external fuel spill on base. Additionally, visitors were shown several recently refurbished bulk storage tanks that demonstrate the significant progress made to re-emphasize the 36th Wing’s commitment to safe fuel operations as well as to recapitalize fuel infrastructure for many years to come. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Helena Owens)

