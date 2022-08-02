Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Governor of Guam visits Andersen AFB fuel farm [Image 2 of 6]

    Governor of Guam visits Andersen AFB fuel farm

    YIGO, GUAM

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Helena Owens 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col Steven Anderson, commander of the 36th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, delivers a briefing to the Governor of Guam, Lou Leon Guerrero during a fuel farm visit February 8, 2022, at Andersen AFB. The visit highlighted the 36th Wing’s Spill Prevention, Control, and Countermeasure Plans that are currently in place in the event of an internal or external fuel spill on base. Additionally, visitors were shown several recently refurbished bulk storage tanks that demonstrate the significant progress made to re-emphasize the 36th Wing’s commitment to safe fuel operations as well as to recapitalize fuel infrastructure for many years to come. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Helena Owens)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Governor of Guam visits Andersen AFB fuel farm [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Helena Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fuels
    Andersen AFB
    36 Wing
    36th Logistics Readiness Squadron

