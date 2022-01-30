Sergeant Audie Murphy award presentation

Members of the U.S. Army Central Command's Sergeant Audie Murphy Club pose for a group photo with Staff Sgt. Mitchell Willyard, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division’s Expeditionary District human resources non-commissioned officer, who received the prestigious Sergeant Audie Murphy Award at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jan. 30, 2022. The award recognizes distinguished non-commissioned officers that have demonstrated the highest standards of excellence, not only personal excellence but also to teach, coach, and mentor younger soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Bumgardner)

