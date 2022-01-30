Staff Sgt. Mitchell Willyard displays the prestigious Sergeant Audie Murphy medal and certificate at a ceremony honoring his induction into the U.S. Army Central Command's Sergeant Audie Murphy Club, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jan. 30, 2022. The award recognizes distinguished non-commissioned officers that have demonstrated the highest standards of excellence, not only personal excellence but also to teach, coach, and mentor younger soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Bumgardner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2022 Date Posted: 02.10.2022 01:16 Photo ID: 7043313 VIRIN: 220130-A-JJ298-124 Resolution: 1109x1803 Size: 670.34 KB Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW Hometown: LEBANON, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sergeant Audie Murphy award presentation [Image 10 of 10], by Richard Bumgardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.