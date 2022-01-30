Staff Sgt. Mitchell Willyard displays the prestigious Sergeant Audie Murphy medal and certificate at a ceremony honoring his induction into the U.S. Army Central Command's Sergeant Audie Murphy Club, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jan. 30, 2022. The award recognizes distinguished non-commissioned officers that have demonstrated the highest standards of excellence, not only personal excellence but also to teach, coach, and mentor younger soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Bumgardner)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2022 01:16
|Photo ID:
|7043313
|VIRIN:
|220130-A-JJ298-124
|Resolution:
|1109x1803
|Size:
|670.34 KB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Hometown:
|LEBANON, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sergeant Audie Murphy award presentation [Image 10 of 10], by Richard Bumgardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT