    Sergeant Audie Murphy award presentation [Image 8 of 10]

    Sergeant Audie Murphy award presentation

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    01.30.2022

    Photo by Richard Bumgardner 

    USACE Transatlantic Expeditionary District

    Staff Sgt. Mitchell Willyard displays the prestigious Sergeant Audie Murphy medal and certificate at a ceremony honoring his induction into the U.S. Army Central Command's Sergeant Audie Murphy Club, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jan. 30, 2022. The award recognizes distinguished non-commissioned officers that have demonstrated the highest standards of excellence, not only personal excellence but also to teach, coach, and mentor younger soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Bumgardner)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 01:18
    Photo ID: 7043312
    VIRIN: 220130-A-JJ298-123
    Resolution: 1560x1282
    Size: 627.99 KB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sergeant Audie Murphy award presentation [Image 10 of 10], by Richard Bumgardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Sergeant Audie Murphy Club
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    U.S. Army Central Command
    SAMC
    ARCENT
    TAE
    TAD
    Transatlantic Division
    Richard Bumgardner
    Transatlantic Expeditionary District
    Staff Sgt. Mitchell Willyard

