The Transatlantic Division’s command sergeant major, Command Sgt. Maj. Delfin Romani, congratulates Staff Sgt. Mitchell Willyard, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division’s Expeditionary District human resources non-commissioned officer, at a ceremony awarding Willyard with the prestigious Sergeant Audie Murphy Award at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jan. 30, 2022. The award recognizes distinguished non-commissioned officers that have demonstrated the highest standards of excellence, not only personal excellence but also to teach, coach, and mentor younger soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Bumgardner)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2022 01:21
|Photo ID:
|7043310
|VIRIN:
|220130-A-JJ298-120
|Resolution:
|1489x1343
|Size:
|554.18 KB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Hometown:
|LEBANON, IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. Audie Murphy Club award presented to TAE NCO [Image 10 of 10], by Richard Bumgardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT