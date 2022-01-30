Sgt. Audie Murphy Club award presented to TAE NCO

The Transatlantic Division’s command sergeant major, Command Sgt. Maj. Delfin Romani, congratulates Staff Sgt. Mitchell Willyard, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division’s Expeditionary District human resources non-commissioned officer, at a ceremony awarding Willyard with the prestigious Sergeant Audie Murphy Award at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jan. 30, 2022. The award recognizes distinguished non-commissioned officers that have demonstrated the highest standards of excellence, not only personal excellence but also to teach, coach, and mentor younger soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Bumgardner)

Date Taken: 01.30.2022 Date Posted: 02.10.2022 Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW