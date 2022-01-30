Sgt. Audie Murphy Club award presented to TAE NCO

Staff Sgt. Mitchell Willyard (center), receives the prestigious Sergeant Audie Murphy medal from Command Sgt. Maj. Jacinto Garza (left), the command sergeant major of U.S. Army Central Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Perry (right), the command sergeant major of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command, at a ceremony honoring Willyard's induction into the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jan. 30, 2022. The award recognizes distinguished non-commissioned officers that have demonstrated the highest standards of excellence, not only personal excellence but also to teach, coach, and mentor younger soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Bumgardner)

