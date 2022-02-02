USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts a Visit, Board, Search and Seizure Exercise

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 2, 2022) Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conduct a visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) exercise with the expeditionary sea base USS Migue Keith (ESB 5) from the port bridge wing of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay and Miguel Keith, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, are participating in Exercise Noble Fusion. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2022 Date Posted: 02.09.2022 Photo ID: 7043031 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA