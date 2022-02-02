Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts a Visit, Board, Search and Seizure Exercise [Image 10 of 10]

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts a Visit, Board, Search and Seizure Exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Berlier 

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 2, 2022) Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conduct a visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) exercise with the expeditionary sea base USS Migue Keith (ESB 5) from the port bridge wing of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay and Miguel Keith, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, are participating in Exercise Noble Fusion. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 20:17
    Photo ID: 7043031
    VIRIN: 220202-N-BT681-1094
    Resolution: 4892x3256
    Size: 831.42 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    TAGS

    MEU
    VBSS
    Pacific
    LPD
    USS Green Bay
    Noble Fusion

