Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pentagon Press Briefing [Image 9 of 9]

    Pentagon Press Briefing

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Natasha Schleper 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs     

    Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby holds a press briefing, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Feb. 9, 2022. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 16:04
    Photo ID: 7042745
    VIRIN: 220209-D-XI929-2009
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pentagon Press Briefing [Image 9 of 9], by Natasha Schleper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pentagon Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Briefing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Press Briefing
    DoD
    Pentagon
    Defense

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT