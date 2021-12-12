U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, attend the Army-Navy football game at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ Dec. 11, 2021. The game was the 122nd matchup between the two schools. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Michael Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2022 11:27
|Photo ID:
|7042147
|VIRIN:
|211212-A-FG191-1016
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.19 MB
|Location:
|EAST RUTHERFORD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade Attends Army-Navy Game [Image 27 of 27], by SGT Michael Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT