    10th Combat Aviation Brigade Attends Army-Navy Game [Image 21 of 27]

    10th Combat Aviation Brigade Attends Army-Navy Game

    EAST RUTHERFORD, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Michael Wilson 

    10th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, attend the Army-Navy football game at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ Dec. 11, 2021. The game was the 122nd matchup between the two schools. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Michael Wilson)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2021
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 11:27
    Photo ID: 7042139
    VIRIN: 211212-A-FG191-1015
    Resolution: 3390x3270
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: EAST RUTHERFORD, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade Attends Army-Navy Game [Image 27 of 27], by SGT Michael Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Football
    Flyover
    Army
    Aviation
    10th MTN

