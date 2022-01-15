Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP Business Systems Center Marks 60 Years of Service to the Fleet

    MECHANICSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2022

    Photo by James Foehl 

    NAVSUP Business Systems Center

    220115-N-PX557-1000
    MECHANICSBURG, Pa.
    (January 15, 2022)
    Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC) celebrated its 60th anniversary and 60 years of service to the fleet on January 15, 2022. Established January 15, 1962, as Navy Fleet Material Support Office in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, the command was renamed Navy Supply Information Systems Activity on April 29, 2002, and again as NAVSUP BSC on July 1, 2011. The command’s missions, functions, and tasks have evolved throughout the years in concert with changes to information technology and management. Today, NAVSUP BSC provides the Navy with information systems support through the design, development, and maintenance of systems in the functional areas of logistics, supply chain management, transportation, finance, and accounting and is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP.
    U.S. Navy illustration by James E. Foehl (Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP Business Systems Center Marks 60 Years of Service to the Fleet, by James Foehl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

