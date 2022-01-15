NAVSUP Business Systems Center Marks 60 Years of Service to the Fleet

220115-N-PX557-1000

MECHANICSBURG, Pa.

(January 15, 2022)

Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC) celebrated its 60th anniversary and 60 years of service to the fleet on January 15, 2022. Established January 15, 1962, as Navy Fleet Material Support Office in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, the command was renamed Navy Supply Information Systems Activity on April 29, 2002, and again as NAVSUP BSC on July 1, 2011. The command’s missions, functions, and tasks have evolved throughout the years in concert with changes to information technology and management. Today, NAVSUP BSC provides the Navy with information systems support through the design, development, and maintenance of systems in the functional areas of logistics, supply chain management, transportation, finance, and accounting and is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP.

U.S. Navy illustration by James E. Foehl (Released)

