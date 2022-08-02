Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-503rd Inf. Reg. 173rd AB conducts Mortar live fire [Image 13 of 16]

    1-503rd Inf. Reg. 173rd AB conducts Mortar live fire

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers with 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct a live fire exercise with a 120mm Mortar at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 8, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

