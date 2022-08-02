U.S. Army paratroopers with 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct a live fire exercise with a 120mm Mortar at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 8, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2022 Date Posted: 02.09.2022 08:30 Photo ID: 7041744 VIRIN: 220208-A-HE359-0281 Resolution: 6565x4377 Size: 14.43 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1-503rd Inf. Reg. 173rd AB conducts Mortar live fire [Image 16 of 16], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.