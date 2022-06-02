220206-N-ZZ000-1002 (Feb. 6,2022) Seaman Haley Tanner, left center, assigned to the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard (USNCG), and other members of the Joint Armed Forces Color Guard and drummers from The United States Army Band walk through Allegiant Stadium to present the colors during the national anthem at the 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas, Feb. 6. Sailors assigned to the USNCG represent the naval service in presidential, naval, military, and public ceremonies in the D.C. metro area and around the country. (Photo by Jeremy Kern)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2022 08:23
|Photo ID:
|7041731
|VIRIN:
|220206-N-ZZ000-1002
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailor Represents U.S. Navy at NFL Pro Bowl, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sailor Represents U.S. Navy at NFL Pro Bowl
LEAVE A COMMENT