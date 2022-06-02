Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    02.06.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard

    220206-N-ZZ000-1002 (Feb. 6,2022) Seaman Haley Tanner, left center, assigned to the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard (USNCG), and other members of the Joint Armed Forces Color Guard and drummers from The United States Army Band walk through Allegiant Stadium to present the colors during the national anthem at the 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas, Feb. 6. Sailors assigned to the USNCG represent the naval service in presidential, naval, military, and public ceremonies in the D.C. metro area and around the country. (Photo by Jeremy Kern)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor Represents U.S. Navy at NFL Pro Bowl, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pro Bowl
    U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard
    USNCG

