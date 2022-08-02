MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 8, 2022) Damage Controlman 2nd Class Eric Froeler, front, and Yeoman 2nd Class Najee Verdell act as hotsuitman during a crash and salvage drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), Feb. 8, 2022. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its third patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2022 Date Posted: 02.09.2022 06:47 Photo ID: 7041656 VIRIN: 220208-N-CJ510-0139 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.53 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Patrol 3 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.