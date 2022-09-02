Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP, mission partners support USS Harry S. Truman CSG during Neptune Strike 2022

    ITALY

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Joseph Yanik 

    Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella

    Logisticians assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella and its mission partners delivered aviation fuel and more than 800 pallets containing mail, food provisions and cargo to crewmembers of HSTCSG through strategic locations at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, and Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece in support of the NATO-led activity Neptune Strike, Jan. 24-Feb. 4, 2022.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

