NAVSUP, mission partners support USS Harry S. Truman CSG during Neptune Strike 2022

Logisticians assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella and its mission partners delivered aviation fuel and more than 800 pallets containing mail, food provisions and cargo to crewmembers of HSTCSG through strategic locations at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, and Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece in support of the NATO-led activity Neptune Strike, Jan. 24-Feb. 4, 2022.

