Super Bowl flyover jets arrive at JFTB

U.S. Air Force Staff. Sgt. Donald Hudson, an F-22 Demo Team team public affairs specialist, shoots photos and videos of the F-16 Viper Demo Team arrivals , Feb. 8, 2022, on Los Alamitos Army Airfield at Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, California. Five aircraft representing the Air Force’s 75 years as a service will perform a first-of-its-kind flyover of Super Bowl LVI in nearby Inglewood. Flyover aircraft are staging at the California National Guard base in the days leading up to the game. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

